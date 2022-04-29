Colombian leader arrives in Dominican Republic

Santo Domingo.- The Presidency of the Republic reported Thursday night that Colombian President Iván Duque arrived in the nation for an official visit that includes several activities.

The president arrived in the Dominican Republic around 11:00 p.m. on a private flight through Las Américas International Airport (Aila), accompanied by an official delegation, indicates a press release from the Presidency.

Upon his arrival, he was received by the vice ministers of Foreign Affairs, José Julio Gómez and Rubén Silié; the ambassador of the Dominican Republic in Colombia, Julio Cordero; the director of State Ceremonial and Protocol, Francisco Cantizano and the first secretary, Hernán Ivan Sanchez.