Tourists can get a 10-dollar refund

Santo Domingo -From May 2018 to April 2022, 22,542 refunds have been approved for the payment of the Tourist Card, which would mean 225,420 dollars..

The refund (of 10 dollars) can be requested by Dominicans, residents in the Dominican Republic, and foreign diplomatic and consular officials accredited in the country, while their functions last and they enter an official mission.

The Tourist Card emerged in 1967, when through Law 199-67 its payment was established as a means of entering the Dominican Republic for tourism purposes, without the need to opt for a visa for nationals.