WTTC predicts 9% increase in Dominican Republic tourist spending for 2024

Santo Domingo.- The World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) forecasts a record-breaking year for the Dominican Republic’s tourism sector in 2024. International visitor spending is projected to increase by nearly 9% compared to 2019, reaching US$10,400 million. Domestic tourism spending is also expected to achieve a historic high at $3,700 million, marking a 6.5% increase from 2019 levels.

According to the Economic Impact Research (EIR) 2024, conducted by WTTC in collaboration with Oxford Economics, the tourism industry will contribute $19,400 million to the Dominican Republic’s GDP, representing a 12.6% rise from pre-pandemic levels. By the end of 2024, the sector is anticipated to provide over 841,000 jobs, constituting more than 17% of total employment in the country.

WTTC’s analysis across 185 countries highlights the Dominican Republic as one of 98 destinations that surpassed GDP contribution records in 2023, exceeding pre-pandemic levels by over 8%. Currently, the tourism sector accounts for 15.3% of the national economy, contributing $18,700 million.