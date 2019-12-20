Dominican Republic’s military to monitor commuters

Santo Domingo.- The Defense Ministry will expand the video surveillance system through real-time monitoring of the entire routes of the Metro and the Cable Car of Santo Domingo, (MIDE), according to an agreement signed with the Transport Reform Office (OPRET).

The agreement signed on October 30 stipulates that the objective is to facilitate “the interconnection of the Command Center, Control, Communications, Computers and Intelligence to the OPRET Video Management Systems, for real-time monitoring, in the different Metro and Cable Car lines.”

It adds that OPRET will provide the necessary access to Defense, which allows the connection to the systems, for real-time monitoring of the different lines of the Metro and Cable Car of Santo Domingo.