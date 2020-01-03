No ribbon-cuttings until municipal election

Santo Domingo.- The Central Electoral Board (JCE) on Fri. warned it will strictly enforce the inaugural events of public works by government officials and mayors ban during the 40 days prior to the elections.

It said Electoral Regime Law 15-19 bars government officials and agencies and mayors from carrying out “extraordinary social or community support programs as of Tuesday, January 7.”

The JCE also notes that January 17 is the deadline for the creations, transfers or mergers of polling stations, as well as for the selection of the premises where the polling stations will operate.

“The Central Electoral Board is pleased to inform the parties, groups, political movements and the general public that, in accordance with the content of the Statutory Law of Electoral Regime 15-19 and the Calendar of Administrative Activities and legal deadlines 2020, during January 2020, strict compliance with the provisions regarding municipal elections will be enforced.”