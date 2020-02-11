Water crunch looms for the Capital as drought continues

Santo Domingo.- The water available to Greater Santo Domingo continues to decline while production dropped to 360 million gallons for a supply of 420 million gallons on Monday, said Santo Domingo Aqueduct Utility (CAASD) director Alejandro Montás.

He said they’ve been managing the shortage due to the lack of rainfall, but expects that the rains forecast for the next few hours improve the reservoirs.

He recalled that the country is still under a drought and that the problems that have arisen in this period have been solved “in a timely manner.”