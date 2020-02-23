Cold front moving over the country will cause rains today

Today we hope that during the course of the day the cold front will move through the country, causing a mostly cloudy sky with rains that can be moderate to strong at times, thunderstorms and isolated wind gusts, distributed in provinces of the regions: northwest, north, border area, southwest, Cordillera Central, southeast, northeast, and east. In addition, the temperatures will feel pleasant to cool.

Tomorrow, Monday, the cold front will move quickly, leaving behind enough moisture to continue to generate cloudiness as the day develops with rains that could be light to moderate, possible thunderstorms and isolated gusts of wind in the aforementioned regions.

By Tuesday, the mass of air that covers us will lose moisture due to the incidence of an anticyclone, so we expect a decrease in rainfall. Only because of the effects of the day cycle and the wind dragging, there will be some clouds with scattered showers in points of the Central Mountain range, the northeast, and the southwest. In the other regions, a sky of scattered clouds with little rain will dominate.

With the entry of this mass of air provided by the cold front temperatures, it will remain pleasant to cool during the night/early morning and early hours of the morning, especially towards areas of mountains and their valleys, due to the time of the year.

National District : In the morning cloudy increases. Moderate showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Santo Domingo East: Mostly cloudy. Moderate to heavy rains and thunderstorms in the afternoon

Santo Domingo North: Moderate showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Santo Domingo West: Cloudy. Moderate showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Greater Santo Domingo: Maximum temperature between 28ºC and 31ºC (82-88°F) and minimum between 19ºC and 21ºC (66-70°F).

