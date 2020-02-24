Dominican Republic: 2 unprecedented events in just one week

Santo Domingo.- In a second unprecedented event in just one week Vice President, Margarita Cedeño, on Monday was chosen running mate for Dominican Republic’s ruling party (PLD) presidential candidate, Gonzalo Castillo, for the 2020 elections.

The first event occurred seven days ago when the Central Electoral Board was forced to call off the municipal elections on failure of the electronic voting system. Meanwhile Cedeño is married to former president Leonel Fernandez, the presidential candidate of the opposition party Fuerza del Pueblo.

She said she was very honored to have been chosen for the candidacy. To Gonzalo she said: “I am yours.”

She said she was sure that the PLD will be favored at the polls on May 17: “The yellow star of the PLD will continue to shine.”

“Nor will I lose sleep over anyone who judges me for my decision to stay in my party, because God is witness to the reasons and feelings that are in my heart,” she sobbed in a press conference while drawing applause.