Two Dominican hotel workers quarantined on contact with infected tourist

Santo Domingo.- A doctor and a nurse who had contact with the Italian national isolated in a military hospital for having tested positive for Cov-19 Coronavirus have been quarantined.

Public Health provincial director at La Altagracia, Mayra Paula, said both women work in the infirmary of the Viva Dominicus Beach hotel in Bayahibe (east).

The official added that the two women, one of them isolated in the same hotel and another in La Romana, were the ones who consulted the 62-year-old tourist when he was suffering from symptoms of coronavirus.