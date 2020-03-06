33 Chinese return to Dominican Republic since outbreak started

Santo Domingo.- China’s ambassador to the country, Zhang Run, revealed Thur. that since the beginning of the Covid-19 outbreak in that nation, 33 Chinese have returned to the Dominican Republic and eight of whom remain self-isolated.

He stressed that so far no case of Covid-19 has been detected in the Chinese community in the Dominican Republic and that it has delivered the latest version of the Diagnostic and Treatment Plan for the virus to Dominican authorities.

“I want to highlight the collaboration and sacrifice of the Chinese community in the Dominican Republic. Chinese residents do self-isolation at home for 14 days when they return from China, showing high responsibility,” said Zhang.