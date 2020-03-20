Punta Cana wedding led to coronavirus contagion: official

Santo Domingo.- Public Health minister Rafael Sánchez Cárdenas on Friday said that a wedding held in March 14 in Punta Cana was a source of coronavirus contamination, due to the high number of guests who live abroad.

“Certainly there was a visit by a significant number of foreigners who participated in it and have been the source of contamination, which, I must say, continues to be the main source of contamination for COVID-19,” Sánchez said referring to the cases in the Dominican Republic.

The official however didn’t specify how many of those who attended the wedding tested positive for the virus or how many remain under observation by authorities.