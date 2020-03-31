Special flights shuttle Spaniards out of Santo Domingo: Efe

Santo Domingo.- A special Iberia flight took off Monday from Santo Domingo with 292 passengers, mostly Spanish, bound for Madrid, on the third flight the company has made since the Dominican Republic closed its borders due to coronavirus, Efe reports.

Nearly 900 people, of whom 750 are Spanish citizens, have traveled on those three special flights chartered by Iberia in collaboration with the Spanish authorities, according to diplomatic sources quoted by Efe.

On Monday’s flight which took off completely full, the passengers were mostly Spanish non-residents of the Dominican Republic.