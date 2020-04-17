Dominican health chief: coronavirus cases drop sharply

Santo Domingo.- The rate of new coronavirus infections slowed sharply in the Dominican Republic, decreasing 3.90% in the last 24 hours, a total of 141 new infected and 7 deceased, according to the Public Health Ministry’s briefing on Thursday.

The number of infections total 3,755 and 196 deaths, according to information by Public Health minister, Rafael Sánchez Cárdenas.

The number of patients admitted to intensive care units decreased to 121 people

“We hope and it is our desire that this trend continues its decline,” said Sánchez at his daily press conference.