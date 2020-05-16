More showers and a lot of heat throughout the Dominican Republic this weekend

Showers will occur on the Caribbean coastal coast and in the afternoon will spread over provinces of the Central Cordillera and points in the border area, according to forecasts from the National Meteorological Office (ONAMET).

ONAMET anticipates that temperatures will remain hot over much of the country. The maximums will range between 32ºC and 34ºC (90-93°F) and the minimum between 23ºC and 25ºC (73-77°F).

Currently, there is a large area of ​​downpours and thunderstorms associated with a low-pressure system over the Florida Strait, with an 80% potential to become a tropical cyclone in the next two days, but due to its location and displacement, it does not present a danger to the Dominican Republic.

In the Santo Domingo province, showers will occur in the morning.

In the National District, it will be partly cloudy and showers will occur.