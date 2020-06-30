Downpours will continue due to tropical wave and trough over DR

SANTO DOMINGO.- The National Meteorological Office (ONAMET) reported this Tuesday that in the morning overcast skies will prevail with some light showers towards the Atlantic coast, after Noon due to the incidence of a tropical wave that is located over Puerto Rico and a trough will create cloudy conditions with downpours that could be locally moderate, electrical storms and gusts of wind at times towards the Northeast, Southeast, Southwest and Central Cordillera regions.

However, Onamet, due to the high temperatures, maintains the recommendation to drink enough liquids, wear light clothes, preferably light colors, and not to be exposed to solar radiation between 11 in the morning and 4 in the afternoon.

In the Dominican Republic, the rainfall deficit has been maintained for several months, therefore, we urge you to adopt measures that guarantee the rational use of water.

National District: Partly cloudy to cloudy with showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Santo Domingo West: Partly cloudy to cloudy with showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Santo Domingo North: Partly cloudy to cloudy with showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Santo Domingo East: Partly cloudy to cloudy with showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Greater Santo Domingo: Maximum temperature between 33ºC and 35ºC (91-95°F) and minimum between 23ºC and 25ºC (73-77°F).