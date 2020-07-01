We’re having elections Sunday: top Dominican official

Santo Domingo.- “Here there is no problem, everything is organized, resolved,” said Central Electoral Board (JCE) president Julio César Castaños Guzmán, when asked by journalists about the progress of the elections on July 5.

“The country can count on the fact that we are going to have elections this Sunday, July 5, yes or yes,” the official reiterated.

Castaños added that “everyone is ready” while indicating that the Logistics Department concluded early Wednesday the entire logistics for the presidential and congressional elections.

“The 158 boards are provisioned and prepared for the elections this Sunday.”