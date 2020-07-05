JCE prohibits sales of alcoholic beverages in Dominican Republic from Saturday due to elections of July 5

The provision will be established until 12 hours after the end of the elections

The measure is contained in article 214 of the Organic Law of Electoral Regime

The Central Electoral Board (JCE) reported this past Friday that from Saturday (yesterday) until 12 hours after the end of the general elections on Sunday, July 5, the prohibition of sales of alcoholic beverages comes into effect due to the elections.

The electoral entity reported that the provision is contained in article 214 of the Organic Law of Electoral Regime number 15-19 of February 18, 2019.

“The Central Electoral Board, in strict compliance with the provisions of Article 214 of the Organic Electoral Regime Law No. 15-19, of February 18, 2019, is kindly informed to business owners and citizens in general on the prohibition on the sale and distribution of alcoholic beverages from (24) hours before the extraordinary presidential, senatorial and deputy elections of July 5, 2020, until twelve (12) hours after the voting ended,” said the JCE in a statement.

Since the afternoon of this past Friday, lines of people were observed outside liquor stores and points of sale of alcoholic beverages in Greater Santo Domingo, in order to stock up before the prohibition took effect.