Tomorrow the curfew expires in DR

Santo Domingo, DR

Tomorrow is the end of the 20 days of validity of the current curfew and so far none of the authorities has said if the provision of the Executive Power will be extended.

At the time of promulgating the State of Emergency, the decree says that after 20 days, the decision of whether to extend the restriction or not would be weighed, depending on the progress of the coronavirus pandemic (Covid-19).

Although this provision ends this Sunday (tomorrow), the State of Exception remains until September 3 and the curfew can be imposed or extended at any time during that period.

The imminent question that most citizens are asking is whether it will be extended once again by the Dominican authorities since the current State of Emergency still has just under a month left.

It is recalled that when the last curfew expired, the videos on social networks showed crowds of people in the streets drinking alcoholic beverages while forgetting the provisions of social distancing, as one of the special measures to prevent the spread of the disease. They were the main trigger for a new curfew and a State of Emergency to be established. On July 20, the Government determined the establishment of a new curfew together with a second declaration of a State of Exception.