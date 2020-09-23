Dominican families will be able to vacation in resorts at a manageable cost

it would start from next Monday, September 28

It will be done with a preferential rate without paying interest

On Wednesday, President Luis Abinader announced the first phase of an incentive plan for internal tourism that will allow Dominican families to have facilities to access hotel infrastructure.

The incentive will be carried out with a preferential rate without the clients paying interest to the country’s banks, for which the Government agreed with the commercial banks to grant loans.

In this sense, the Minister of Tourism, David Collado, said that “The idea is that a family can assume with 1,500 pesos per month with financing without interest for 12 months, they can visit our country and have the opportunity to visit the hotel complexes they have.”

There will be financing for 6 to 12 months without interest, Collado reiterated about the facilities.

“All the hotel chains have given us a cost price, we have five-star hotels, including from $ 39 and $ 35 all-inclusive,” he explained.

Meanwhile, according to Abinader, the plan will start from next Monday 28, guaranteeing that an average Dominican family, with two adults and two children, can vacation for three nights in some of the world-class resorts at a manageable cost.

”This plan consists of creating a safe place of rest and union for Dominican families taking advantage of all the infrastructure that we have built around our beaches. Enjoy our beaches and reconnect with nature and, above all, recharge your batteries to continue the battle, ”said the president.

The President said that the intention is that no company closes in the Dominican Republic, for which he added that since October, more than 50 hotels would open their doors in the relaunch of tourism in the country.