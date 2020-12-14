‘Abuser’ laundered US$58.6M into Dominican economy

Santo Domingo.- The transnational criminal network of César Emilio Peralta (El Abusador) built an emporium of companies in the country that managed to place, stratify and integrate more than RD$3.4 billion (US$58.6 million) into the national financial system from drug trafficking.

The accusation made by the Justice Ministry against the alleged members of that money laundering and drug trafficking network, established in famous nightclubs, in addition to exchange houses and sale of alcoholic beverages were the main activities through which the drug money was laundered.

The structure operated from 2007 to 2019, according to the investigation, which has an open process against 20 people who served as members and front men to launder drug trafficking assets.