The US to extradite Dominican murder suspect

Santo Domingo.- The United States Board of Immigration Appeals (BIA) denied the request for asylum submitted by the Dominican Argenis Contreras, required by Dominican justice, in connection with the 2017death of the lawyer and University professor Yuniol Ramírez.

The decision that denies the request for asylum, withholding of deportation and reparation under the Convention against Torture (CAT) was released on December 22, for which the Dominican will be extradited to the Dominican Republic at any time.

The BIA concluded that Contreras was barred from asylum and withholding of removal because “there are serious reasons to believe that the alien committed a serious non-political crime outside of the United States prior to the alien’s arrival in the United States.”

Based on the applicant’s testimony, it denied his request, as well as the opportunity to appeal it.