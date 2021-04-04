Latin Hollywood Films & Maverick Entertainment to film a series of TV comedy specials at Barceló Bavaro Grand Resort in Punta Cana

Triumphant returning Dominicana Kiki Melendez brings a powerhouse showcase of female talent back to the island in Punta Cana on May 5th, 2021

Renn Loren

In partnership with Barceló Bávaro Grand Resort, Latin Hollywood Films and Maverick Entertainment will be filming a series of television comedy specials on May 5th, 2021, in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. The production will include three multi-cultural, multi-language shows: Broads Abroad and Black Girl Magic, produced in English, and Reinas de la Risa in Spanish. These highly anticipated one-hour programs will be ready for worldwide distribution in August 2021.

Broads Abroad showcases a trio of popular US comediennes who travel to the tropical resort town of Punta Cana fishing for an audience. Created and starred by Kiki Melendez (Showtime’s Hot Tamales Live!) and Vicki Barbolak (America’s Got Talent on NBC), it also features Crystal Powell (NBC’s AGT).

Black Girl Magic stars three of today’s African American female powerhouse comics —Brooklyn Jones, Alycia Cooper, Just Nesh, and Hosted by Ashima Franklin. They willfully display their exceptional brand of humor.

“In these specials, we are merging two genres —travel and comedy— to create a truly unique entertainment mix that’s perfect for these trying times,” said Executive Producer Sarkis Semerjyan.

Reinas de la Risa features the Dominican Republic’s top female comics Lumy Lizardo and Cheddy García, Latin Hollywood Film’s own Kiki Melendez, and is hosted by Anderson Mercedes.

“With this series of all-female comedy specials, I wanted to do what we’ve always done at Latin Hollywood Films, which is to give women a platform to showcase their talents worldwide,” said series co-creator Kiki Melendez.

Ramon Monchi Herrera, ( Locos por la Playa series) will be directing the three comedy specials, along associate producers Julia Carias Linares, Thomas Echavarría and Armando Guareno.

“Maverick Entertainment is proud to support women in comedy,” says Doug Schwab, President of Maverick Entertainment, “We look forward to releasing these stand-up specials showcasing multi-cultural women front and center.”

The comedy specials will be filmed back-to-back at the Barceló Bávaro Convention Center’s Salón Bávaro, located at the prestigious 5-star Barceló Bávaro Grand Resort in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. The audience will consist mainly of resort guests, all of whom will abide by international Covid guidelines during production.

For more information, please contact:

Latin Hollywood Films

LatinHollywoodfilmsPR@gmail.com

Attn: Giancarlo Bonnelly