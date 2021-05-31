President and vice-president meet with ministers behind closed doors

Abinader leads a closed-door meeting with almost all the ministers (Eddy Vittini)

This meeting takes place in the context of a tightening of restrictions in Greater Santo Domingo due to a resurgence of COVID-19.

President Luis Abinader heads a meeting that began at noon this Monday behind closed doors with almost all government ministers and other high-ranking officials in the Los Trinitarios hall of the National Palace.

Present are Vice President Raquel Peña, the Minister of Public Health, Daniel Rivera, and the National Health Service (SNS) director, Mario Lama.

Apart from the Health Cabinet, the Minister of Interior and Police, Jesus Vasquez (Chu), and the director of the National Police, Edward Sanchez, are also participating.

The President is also accompanied by the Ministers of Tourism, Administrative of the Presidency, Education, Economy, and Labor.