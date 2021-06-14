Abinader today presents a national pact for the water sector

The President will explain the entire process for the pact.

Santo Domingo, DR

President Luis Abinader will lead today the National Commitment for the Water Pact (2021-2036) in a ceremony to be held at the National Palace.

The president will explain the process and deliver the document with the National Commitment Proposal for a Water Pact 2021-2036 to the Economic and Social Council (CES).

It is a proposal that involves the sum of 8.9 billion dollars. It is intended to create a solution to the water problem in the short, medium and long term, through a State policy, agreed with the society.

The activity will be attended by the institutions that make up the Water Cabinet.

The activity is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. in the Las Cariátides hall of the Government House, where the Minister of Economy, Planning, and Development, Miguel Ceara Hatton, will speak on the “Contextualizations on the water sector in the Dominican Republic,” in his capacity as president of the Water Cabinet.

Likewise, the president of the CES, Rafael Toribio, will speak on the management of this social consultation body.

On December 29 last year, President Abinader created the Water Cabinet and appointed Gilberto Reynoso as its executive director to elaborate a national strategy regarding this resource to be executed in 15 years.