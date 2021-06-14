Public Health reports one death from Covid, total 3,708

Santo Domingo.- The Ministry of Public Health notified this Monday one death from Covid-19 that occurred in the last 24 hours, for a total of 3,708 deaths from the virus in the country.

According to the daily bulletin new coronavirus infections have been reported, for a total of 52,966 active cases.

“The 7,498 tests processed in the national territory showed that the districts with the highest number of infections of the virus are the National District, with 148 new cases; Santo Domingo, with 184; La Vega, with 217; Santiago, with 127 and San Cristóbal with 51.”

The daily positivity at the beginning of the week fell to 17.8% while the fatality rate fell to 1.20%.