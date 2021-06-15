Government eases curfew on weekends in 25 provinces

Santo Domingo, DR.

President Luis Abinader ordered that the curfew on weekends begin at 6:00 in the afternoon for 24 provinces and the National District.

Decree 378-21 establishes that from this Wednesday the 16th to Wednesday the 23rd of June, both inclusive, the curfew will be every day, from 6:00 in the afternoon to 5:00 in the morning.

The measure includes a grace of free movement until 9:00 at night, with the sole purpose of going to their respective residences.

In addition to the National District, the provinces included in the presidential order are Azua, Bahoruco, Barahona, Dajabón, Elías Piña, El Seibo, Hato Mayor, Hermanas Mirabal, Independencia.

Also included in the easing of curfew are, La Romana, María Trinidad Sánchez, Monsignor Nouel, Monte Cristi, Monte Plata, Pedernales, Peravia, San Cristóbal, San José de Ocoa, San Juan, San Pedro de Macorís, Sánchez Ramírez, Santiago Rodríguez, Santo Domingo and Valverde.

Beverage restriction

The other measures provided in articles 7 to 20 of Decree 349-21, of May 30, 2021, are extended until Wednesday, June 23, 2021, inclusive. At this time, the corresponding authorities will review such measures and those provided in this decree.

In this sense, until that date, the prohibition of consuming alcoholic beverages from 3:00 in the afternoon in public and private establishments for public use and the sale of these products if it is for consumption in those places is maintained.

On the other hand, alcoholic beverages can be sold until the normal curfew time, depending on the demarcation in question, as long as it is sold to take-out (take-out) or at home (delivery) in its original sealed container.

Time does not vary in 7 provinces.

Meanwhile, the seven remaining provinces, Duarte, Espaillat, La Altagracia, La Vega, Samaná, Santiago, and Puerto Plata, remain until Wednesday, June 23 of the current year as it was.

That is Monday through Friday from 10:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. and on Saturdays and Sundays from 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.

It maintains the same grace of free movement until 12 midnight every day, with the sole purpose that people can go to their respective residences.