Warning on plates and cups sold at IKEA that could cause burns

The National Institute for the Protection of Consumer Rights (Pro Consumidor) issued an alert about plates, bowls, and cups of the Heroisk and Talrika series, sold at the IKEA store, which can break and could cause possible burns due to the hot contents, putting the health of consumers at risk.

The director of Pro Consumidor, Eddy Alcántara, indicated that there had been no incidents in the Dominican territory regarding these products that have been recalled.

The official explained that the IKEA company in the Dominican Republic notified Pro Consumidor that the Heroisk and Talrika brand containers are being withdrawn from all its stores due to the risk indicated, “at the same time they are calling on those who purchased the products to obtain a refund without requiring proof of payment.”

Likewise, the head of the consumer protection institution said that in case anyone has any doubts regarding the information in this alert “or has had any incident with this product, they should contact one of the IKEA branches in the country, at 809-567-4532”.

Alcántara finally said that in case of any claim or complaint about this or any other case, “people can contact us through our social networks @ProConsumidorRD, our portal www.proconsumidor.gob.do or by phone at 809-567-8555 and from the interior without charge at 1-809-200-8555”.