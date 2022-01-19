The daily positivity of the Covid-19 is placed above 40%

Santo Domingo, DR

After several days with a daily positivity below 40% and accumulated positivity for four weeks below 30%, yesterday, the country once again presented higher levels of these indicators, standing at 40.56% for the day and 30.73% in 30 days.

The system reported 5,544 new infections of the virus yesterday, showing a slight reduction compared to the previous day’s report, whose daily information collected 6,331 new infections. No recent deaths were reported yesterday.

The demand for hospitalizations also continues to increase, reaching 39% occupancy in national figures for both regular and Intensive Care (ICU) beds.

The new positive cases were detected in 23,314 laboratory tests processed in the last 24 hours.

Epidemiological Bulletin 670 issued by the General Directorate of Epidemiology (DIGEPI) reports that 1,628 people were positive in the National District; in the Santo Domingo province 746; in James 622; in Puerto Plata 294; in Espaillat 222; in La Vega 162 and San Juan 106, these demarcations being the ones that contributed the most significant number of positive cases.

No new deaths from Covid-19 were reported in the system yesterday, keeping the cumulative record of 4,269 deaths. While the lethality due to the disease continues to decline and stands at 0.84 percent and mortality per million inhabitants at 408.58.

The number of samples processed in the country since the start of the pandemic to date is 2,815,248, equivalent to 269,440 per one million inhabitants.

Active cases: 34,564

Active cases of people with the virus stood at 34,564 yesterday, out of a total accumulated record of 510,458 cases, of which 471,625 are listed as recovered. The system records that bed occupancy for the new coronavirus COVID-19 is 39% with 893 hospitalized patients; 30% also beds in intensive care units (ICU) with 231 admitted patients and 32% on ventilators with 152 patients under ventilation.

DECEASED

Comorbidities

Of those who died from Covid-19, 23.75% had hypertension as comorbidity, and diabetes was present in 14.83 percent. At the same time, the health workers who the system with a positive diagnosis has captured are 2,185; pregnant women 1,804 and young people under 20 years of age, a total of 56,579.

Fifth wave

Currently, the country is under the scourge of the fifth wave of coronavirus in which the Omicron variant predominates, which interacts with the Delta.