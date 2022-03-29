Dominican Republic threatens to take AstraZeneca to court

Santo Domingo.- President Luis Abinader assured yesterday that he is willing to take the conflict between the Dominican government and the pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca to international courts.

The authorities suddenly refuse to receive the vaccines contracted with the British company last October.

Abinader affirmed that the laboratory did not meet the delivery deadlines for the vaccines agreed in the contract signed with the Dominican State, and now intends to send them at a time when thousands of doses have expired due to the lack of interest of the population in completing their vaccination delivery protocol.

The British company “did not meet the deadlines, so later it wants to deliver all the vaccines in a moment, and vaccines that are going to expire in six months.”