JetBlue apologizes to Dominicans

Santo Domingo.- Comments about the airline JetBlue are flying high in the Dominican Republic, but not “for a good reason.

The mistreatment and irresponsibility denounced by passengers on round trips to the United States have placed this company in serious questioning, so many that they have reached the boiling point.

The New York City-based airline acknowledged Wednesday that it has reduced the quality of the travel experience, and said it continues to take steps to improve its operations.

Diario Libre contacted the airline to find out its reaction on the request of Alfredo Pacheco, president of the Chamber of Deputies, to withdraw JetBlue’s license to fly in the country due to the abuses he suffered last weekend when he was heading to Puerto Rico to participate in an activity of the Forum of Presidents of Legislative Powers of Central America and the Caribbean Basin (Foprel).

The airline said that it deeply regrets the fact, and apologized for the inconvenience caused by the cancellation of the flight on which Pacheco would travel back to the Dominican Republic, due to aircraft maintenance.