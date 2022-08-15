Tourism prohibitions to maintain order on the beaches of Miches

The Minister of Tourism, David Collado, announced that the use of horses, motors, and helicopter landings is totally prohibited on the beaches of the municipality of Miches in the province of El Seibo.

At the same time, he assured that Miches is a tourist paradise that, with the efforts of the public-private sector, will be developed in planning and order.

“Miches is a tourist paradise that, with the effort of the public-private sector will be developed in planning and order. For this reason, the use of horses, engines and landing helicopters on the beach is totally prohibited,” says the publication made by Collado through his Twitter account.

It is recalled that Miches is one of the destinations in tourism development, which has different planning than those already exploited, for which the public-private authorities are working to maintain the natural areas in the best possible state.