Hard blow to French tourism in the Dominican Republic: Air France flights will become “seasonal”
Air France has informed travel agencies about the cancellation of the programming of their trips to the Dominican Republic as of next March 25. That is to say, said cancellations would be for the spring-summer season. According to the airline’s statement to the operators, “the connections from Paris to Santo Domingo and Punta Cana until now operated throughout the year, would become seasonal at the end of the 2022-2023 winter season.” The last flights are scheduled for March 23 and 25, 2023, to resume at the end of next October, in the 2023-2024 winter season,” the company explains.
In this sense, as a result of these cancellations, local operators are already beginning to observe a large decrease in reservations for May, June, and July, as well as in different hotels. The announcement of the entry into force of the new air route plan was sent on October 6, 2022, so that participants in the tourism sector could adapt their agendas. The decision had been reported to the Dominican authorities a year ago and, according to the airline, it is a strategy to boost flights in the cold season of that country, which will increase the flow of high season at the local level.
Likewise, it is a mechanism to lower transportation costs due to variations in the volume of travelers between seasons.
This is really bad. not only for turism, also for the hundreds of investors from France that bought properties in DR, running businesses here, giving employment to dominicans…..These planes alswas where packed sold out to the last seat, there must be another reason that this route is not interesting for Air France during the summer.
There are 2 others flying regularly through the year.
Money talks !
hotels are constantly increasing prices and lowering the quality of service. Currently, in every hotel you have to give tips to get a drink, the quality of service is poor, the staff is unhelpful and the hotel prices are still rising.
In addition, hotels continue to increase the prices of additional services and introduce or increase additional fees. People find out that even though they spent 20k dollars on the wedding, in order not to use a lousy hotel photographer, they have to pay 1000 dollars to let their own photographer in. Same with artist makeup. This is sick, because hotels do not think long-term, and since they have politicians in their pockets, it is not difficult for them to push high rates.