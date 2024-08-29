Uber Select expands to new tourist areas in the Dominican Republic

Santo Domingo.- Uber Select has announced its expansion into San Pedro de Macorís, Juan Dolio, and Boca Chica, providing an opportunity for more tourist taxi drivers to register as driver partners on the app. This expansion builds on Uber Select’s success in Punta Cana and is made possible through a partnership with the Dominican Confederation of Tourist Taxi Drivers (CODOTATUR) and its affiliated associations, including Caña Tours SRL, Sichotratur, and Sitratubochza.

Celebrating its second anniversary in Punta Cana, Uber Select has become a popular high-quality mobility option, offering driver partners additional earning opportunities. Since its launch in May 2022, the service has facilitated over 115,000 trips, with more than 31,000 of these involving Punta Cana International Airport. The most active times for the service are Saturdays and Sundays, particularly between 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.

The expansion underscores Uber’s commitment to strengthening its collaboration with CODOTATUR and its affiliates, aiming to enhance tourism and contribute to the local economy. Uber’s initiative is seen as a key driver in boosting tourism, creating income opportunities for driver partners, and improving the overall visitor experience in the Dominican Republic.