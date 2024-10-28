National District Fire Department quickly extinguishes fire at Blue Mall

Santo Domingo.- The National District Fire Department reported that a fire at Blue Mall, which broke out at 11:46 a.m. on Sunday, was successfully contained. Four fire units were dispatched, and upon arrival, firefighters identified the blaze in the machine room, specifically within the filters of the power plant.

The team quickly extinguished the fire and then withdrew their equipment, leaving the area secure. A technical team remains on-site to assess the damage and prepare an incident report. The department expressed gratitude for public cooperation and reaffirmed its dedication to safety and protection