Dominican Army arrests 38 undocumented Haitians in two separate operations

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Army has arrested 24 undocumented Haitian nationals who were being transported in the bed of a truck in Santiago. The driver of the blue Daihatsu truck fled when he noticed the military presence, leaving the group behind.

In a separate operation in the province of Valverde, 14 other undocumented Haitians were apprehended while traveling on motorcycles in the Monción and La Colonia areas. The individuals were taken to the 4th Infantry Brigade headquarters for processing.

Both the truck and the detained Haitians were handed over to the Public Prosecutor’s Office and then transferred to Immigration for the repatriation process.