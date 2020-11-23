“La Perversa” is arrested for going to a massive party in Puerto Plata

The urban singer violated physical distancing protocols

Urban singer Denisse Michelle Tejeda, known as “La Perversa”, was arrested on Sunday for attending a massive party in Puerto Plata, in which physical distancing protocols were violated.

The measure is established to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

According to a note from the cdn.com website, the artist went to the “Circuito Pop” activity, where the protocols were violated. The event took place on the Malecón in the province.

The arrest of the singer was also communicated by the music producer Santiago Matías on his Twitter account.