Dominican Winter Baseball games yes; fans no

Santo Domingo.- Playing the next autumn-winter baseball season without fans is the direction that, for the moment, the championship’s organization -Lidom- supports.

It assumes that as of November 15, only the teams, with all that it entails, and the referees will be in the stadiums.

There will be no fans.

On Tue. however, it emerged that the club Licey presented a proposal to the Public Health Ministry so that, at least, its home games are played with a certain number of fans.

Lidom president, Vitelio Mejía left a clear message about any questions from fans in the stadiums, in their initial phase: “We have to be objective. I think this is a sacrifice that we have to make for two months.”