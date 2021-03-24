Major League Baseball team announces new Dominican facility

Santo Domingo.- MLB.com on Tue. said that just a few weeks after general manager Mike Elias, who took the reins of the Baltimore Orioles’ baseball operations department in late 2018, plans to upgrade the team’s training facilities in the Dominican Republic began to hatch.

It said that given the increased importance such sites hold in attracting top Latin American talent, doing so jibed with Elias’ overall vision of committing the O’s to the market in ways they hadn’t in decades.

MLB said that vision is now closer to reality than ever. On Tuesday, the Orioles announced plans to develop a 22 1/2-acre state-of-the-art training academy in Guerra, Dominican Republic, a multimillion-dollar endeavor that represents their latest sizable investment in Latin America under Elias.

“The complex will house the club’s Dominican player-development operations, three full fields, a turfed agility field, batting and pitching tunnels and more, according to the team.”