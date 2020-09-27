Avianca will resume flights to Punta Cana and Santo Domingo in October

It applies strict biosecurity protocols on its flights

Integrates 34 aircraft for the restart of its international links

The Avianca airline will gradually restart its international operations starting on September 28 from Colombia to 16 destinations, with flights from Bogotá and Medellín, and will increase flights to other destinations as it has the respective authorizations.

In that sense, on September 28, flights from Medellín to Miami and New York will begin. On October 1, from Bogotá to Guayaquil, Quito, Mexico City, Sao Paulo, Miami, and New York and on October 15 flights to Cancun, Punta Cana, and Santo Domingo in the Dominican Republic; in addition, to Guatemala City, La Paz, Rio de Janeiro, Santa Cruz de la Sierra, Santiago de Chile, San Salvador, and Washington.

“We are very happy with the reopening of the international operation from Colombia, this will allow us to connect families and businesses and, in turn, to reactivate the productive chain of this sector that drives thousands of Colombians. This start of operation implies keeping our guard up, self-care is still key. For our part, have the total certainty that the biosecurity protocols are the strictest and that the priority is to take care of our clients and our crews. This new beginning will be gradual and gradual, we hope to give you more good news about our network soon,” said Anko van der Werff, president and CEO of Avianca.

The airline will begin its international operation with 34 aircraft, Airbus A319, Airbus 320, and Boeing 787. Likewise, the company highlights that the availability of seats depends on the flights approved by the authorities.

Regarding the issue of safety when flying due to Covid-19, the airline makes some recommendations for the flight, including taking the temperature in the terminals and wearing face masks throughout the process and the entire flight, in addition to changing it if the flight it is more than two hours. Passengers entering Colombia will have to present a PCR test with a negative expedition result no longer than 96 hours before boarding.

Those who leave the country should consult the requirements according to their destination. Download the Coronapp application before the trip and fill out the information. 24 hours before the flight and up to one hour before, they must fill out the ‘Immigration Pre check-in’ form available on the Migración Colombia website, among others.