Air Europa offers an additional weekly flight to Santo Domingo

Santo Domingo.- The airline Air Europa will progressively increase its routes to Latin America and announced that before the end of the year it will double its number of flights with new frequencies and the gradual incorporation of new destinations, which will increase its seat offer by 72%.

The new schedule, which continues to be subject both to the evolution of the pandemic and to the lifting of the various restrictive measures imposed by the countries and the flow of active demand, projects the resumption of the company’s weekly flights from November to Bogotá, Medellín, Caracas and Havana.

Starting next month, Air Europa will also operate an additional weekly flight to Santo Domingo, from two to three frequencies; and another to Quito and Guayaquil, where it will fly twice a week.