Gov. to provide free rapid tests to Canadian tourists

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Government intends to provide free rapid tests to Canadian authorities for use by tourists visiting the Dominican Republic, as a way to boost tourism.

Tourism Minister David Collado on Sunday tweeted that the DR is in talks with the Canadian government, via the Civil Aviation Institute, to finalize the initiative.

He said they made the decision before announcement Canada’s that it replaces the mandatory quarantine by conducting rapid tests for citizens returning to their country, a measure taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“This measure will help boost our tourism as we receive more than 900,000 Canadian tourists per year,” the official said.