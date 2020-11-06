Abinader reaffirms commitment to promote tourism

Punta Cana.- By highlighting and asking for applause for the staff who work in the hotels of the Punta Cana-Bávaro tourist region, President Luis Abinader reaffirmed the commitment to promote that sector that has been the most affected by the pandemic.

“For everyone and especially for you, we are working so that the employee recovers, so that you can continue working with dignity because your smile, your determined work is what has made a difference in the Dominican Republic,” he said.

Abinader spoke to employees of the Secret Royal Beach Punta Cana, which reopened after being remodeled.