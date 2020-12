Dominican airports will receive more than a thousand flights in late December

The airlines that will come to the country are Aerolineas Argentinas, Wingo, Copa Airlines, JetBlue, United Airlines, Delta Airlines, Air Canada, American Airlines, British Airways, Air France, Edelweiss Air, Air Europa, Bogotá, Condor, Frontier Airlines, Southwest Airlines, Spirit Airlines, United Airlines, Air Caraibes, Lufthansa, Avianca, Air Transat, West Jet Airlines, Evelop Airlines, Air Belgium, Sunwing Airlines, Suncountry, and Lanperu.

Therefore, the Punta Cana International Airport will receive 238 scheduled flights from December 21 to 27 from the United States, Colombia, France, Brussels, Mexico, Senegal, Martinique, Argentina, Germany, Brazil, Cuba, Turkey, Peru, Spain, Haiti, Panama, Chile, Costa Rica, Puerto Rico, Russia, and Canada.

Meanwhile, 552 flights will arrive at Las Américas International Airport ( AILA ) from December 21 to December 31, 2020, from Delta Airlines, Jetblue, Spirit Airlines, Laser, Iberia, Avianca, Air Europa, Copa Airlines, American Airlines, United Airlines, Avior, Intercaribbean, Aeromexico, Conviasa, Air France, Wingo, Eastern, Frontier Airlines and Tui Fly.

According to the local press, the flights will arrive from the United States, Mexico, Puerto Rico, Spain, Panama, Colombia, France, and Brussels, among other cities.

To the Gregorio Luperón International Airport, in Puerto Plata, it will receive 224 flights during December, from Toronto, Newark, Miami, Montreal, New York, Boston, Charlotte, Warsaw, and Frankfurt, operated by Air Transant, United Airlines, American Airlines, Jetblue, condor, West Jet and Lot Polish Airlines.

Through the Presidente DR. Joaquín Balaguer will arrive in December 32 flights of Sunrise Airways and Air Century airlines, from Haiti, Curaçao, Aruba, San Martin, and Cuba, from December 1 to December 31.