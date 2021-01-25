Starting tomorrow, travelers to the US must have a PCR test

SANTO DOMINGO.- Starting tomorrow, to board a plane heading to the United States, a Covid-19 PCR test must be shown no more than 72 hours before the trip.

The consul general of the United States in Santo Domingo, William Swaney, reported that said test would be required by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDI).

According to Swaney, to board a flight to the United States, airlines will require written or electronic documentation of a negative test performed within 72 hours before the flight.

And if you already had Covi-19.

If you have already contracted Covid, you must present valid documentation from your recovery’s medical provider. The required test is a viral test, that is, PCR said the Consul.