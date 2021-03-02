Jetair Caribbean opens new direct flight between Santo Domingo and Curaçao

With a fee of US $ 300 round trip, tax included.

Jetair Caribbean inaugurated its direct flight from Santo Domingo to Curaçao with a US $ 300 round trip, plus tax included.

“With great enthusiasm, we welcome Jetair Caribbean at the Las Americas International Airport ( AILA ), which opened its new direct route from Santo Domingo to Curaçao.” Welcome! Indicated Airports Domincanos Siglo XXI ( Aerodom ) in their social networks.

The flight will be operated on Sundays, taking off from Curaçao at 9:00 in the morning, arriving in SD at 10:25 in the morning. The reverse direction will be taking off at 11:25 in the morning in Curaçao at 1:00 in the afternoon.

The president of the airline Robert Mass emphasized that this represents a projection of growth in the arrival of tourists from Curaçao, also expressed that the flight is part of the expansion strategy to the Caribbean.

“When the world is receiving the first Covid 19 vaccines, we see that the borders are slowly reopening and travel begins to relaunch; for this reason, we are delighted to inaugurate this route that connects Curaçao with Santo Domingo,” he said.

It is recalled that Jetair is a private commercial airline based in Curaçao that offers scheduled and charter flights to/from the Caribbean and South America.

The new airline also flies to Port-au-Prince, Haiti, and Saint Martin and consists of 2 F70 aircraft, both with 80 seats.