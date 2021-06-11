Hotel giant wants in on Bahia de las Aguilas

Santo Domingo.- Craig Smith, president of the Marriott Group, International Division, said in an interview with Diario Libre that the hotel company is interested in various plans to develop several areas of the country, including Samaná and Pedernales.

“If we see the plan and have confidence, we like to be the first to take advantage, and our entire team has said that it will be a success,” said Smith, referring to the public-private project in the country’s Southwest, whose main attraction is Bahia de las Aguilas.

The hotel group has 10 facilities in the Dominican Republic and 13 more that will complete in two or three years, as well as other contracts that are still under negotiation and have not been announced.