Russia resumes flights to the main tourist areas of Dominican Republic

IT WILL LINK TO PUNTA CANA, LA ROMANA AND PUERTO PLATA FROM AUGUST 9

Collado affirms decision shows the confidence generated by the country

Russia is critical to recovering European tourism in DR

The Dominican republic’s tourism recovery receives a new boost: Russia has announced the reopening of flights from Moscow to the main tourist centers of the Caribbean country from August 9.

Specifically, operations will resume on the Routes Moscow-Punta Cana, Moscow-La Romana, Moscow-Puerto Plata, with the total frequency of three weekly flights.

The decision was made at a meeting of the coronavirus operational center chaired by Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova; the meeting also reported the resumption of flights with Bahrain and Moldova, suspended by the Covid-19 pandemic.

For the Minister of Tourism of the Dominican Republic, David Collado, Russia’s decision is another example of the confidence generated by the country worldwide.

The mitur headline celebrated the news with a comment on Twitter. “The good news for the reactivation of our tourism continues to be added with the resumption of flights from Russia to the Dominican Republic, starting on August 9,” he said.

Russia is one of the source markets that bring more tourists to the Dominican Republic each year; in 2021, despite the limitations generated by the pandemic, it has reached RD 8,341 Russians until June. In 2020 a total of 75,847 visitors from that European nation arrived in the country, while in 2019, the figure was 217,082 Russian tourists.