Canada lifts flight restrictions to Dominican Republic as of Tuesday

The best levels of biosecurity are guaranteed to tourists.

This Tuesday, September 7, has been the day set by the Canadian authorities to lift flight restrictions to the Dominican Republic and vice versa after operations are affected by the pandemic.

According to the Dominican ambassador to Canada, Michelle Cohen, expectations are high after guaranteeing the best levels of biosecurity to tourists in a joint effort of the Dominican government and the private sector.

Likewise, and following the guidelines of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs(Mirex)and Tourism(Mitur), the diplomat indicated, at the time, that the immunization plan of the Dominican Republic marks leadership in the Caribbean and Latin American regions.

Air Canada Vacation, AirTransat, WestJet, National Council of Airlines Canada, Sunwing Travel Group, OWG Airlines, and Tourism Promotion Offices (OPT), among others, are expected to be prepared for the revival of flights to DR.

“We’re going to fill all those seats. In all the aforementioned meetings, we highlight the importance for the Dominican government and for the Canadian business sector of the secure reopening of the borders, so that existing commercial relations can be revitalized, favoring the business and investment climate and with a view to the economic recovery of both Canada and the Dominican Republic, ” the ambassador said last August.