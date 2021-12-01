Collado: hotel occupancy is around 96% in the East region

More than 73,000 rooms are in operation today

Projected increase in tourist arrivals of 27% in December

The Minister of Tourism, David Collado, has reiterated the advances of the Dominican Republic in the tourism sector despite the pandemic and stressed that there are currently more than 73,000 rooms open, and in the eastern region of the country the occupation was around 96% last weekend.

Likewise, he highlighted the entry of tourists, revealing that the occupation of flights is approximately 80% this 2021, representing a recovery of tourism compared to last year.

“We come from having the best September, the best October in the entire history of the Dominican Republic (…). We can speak today that the month of November will be historic. We can see that the projections we have for the month of December, which are at 27%,” he said.

Collado highlighted the importance of tourism for the country, within the framework of the Tourism Journalism award, by the Dominican Association of Tourist Press(Adompretur), where the best press, television, and digital media works on the hospitality industry were recognized.