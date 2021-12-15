Air Canada resumes its flights between Toronto and Santo Domingo

The flight is scheduled to land at 1:45 in the afternoon at AILA on Thursday, December 16

With operations on Tuesdays and Thursdays

Tomorrow, Thursday, December 16, the inaugural flight of Air Canada’s Toronto – Santo Domingo -Toronto route will take place.

The flight is scheduled to land on Dominican soil at 1:45 in the afternoon through boarding gate B-4 (Departures) of the International Airport of the Americas ( AILA ), as reported from Dominican Airports Siglo XXI ( Aerodom ).

The airline’s new flights to Santo Domingo will operate twice a week on Tuesdays and Thursdays with Premium Rouge and Economy services, product enhancements including enhanced streaming entertainment, and options to purchase high-speed Wi-Fi.

The new and direct operation joins the opening of the Canadian market to tourism from the Dominican Republic, after more than fifteen months of air traffic between the DR and Canada being interrupted by the Covid-19 restrictions.

It is recalled that, at the time, Fabien Gourdon, Commercial Director of Aerodom, expressed that “we are delighted to receive in SDQ the new direct flight from YYZ with Air Canada, which will allow more Canadian tourists to visit the magnificent hotels and the wide variety of Recreation and entertainment options that the DR has to offer, this route will also serve the growing business and the visits of friends and family demand, and will allow expanding the growing exchange of cargo between both countries.”